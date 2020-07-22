Fender resurfaces one of its most outlandish guitar designs ever - meet the Maverick Dorado

Fender has officially launched the Maverick Dorado, one of the most radical electric guitar designs in its history and now part of the Parallel Universe Volume II Series.

The Maverick – sometimes known as the Custom – was first released by Fender in 1969, during the CBS era. It was put together using leftover Electric XII 12-string parts, essentially making it a six-string version of that cult classic.

For this 2020 reincarnation, the Maverick has retained the XII’s huge hockey-stick headstock, ’60s C-shaped neck and 24.75” scale length, but makes a number of tweaks.

The Maverick Dorado, as it’s now known, boasts a pair of Tim Shaw-designed Filter’Tron-style humbuckers, a Bigsby B50 vibrato (with Adjusto-Matic bridge) and a 9.5”-radius dark ebony fretboard.

Image 1 of 3 Fender Maverick Dorado in Firemist Gold (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 3 Fender Maverick Dorado in Mystic Pine Green (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 3 Fender Maverick Dorado in Ultraburst (Image credit: Fender)

It’s available in a trio of nitrocellulose finishes - Firemist Gold, Ultraburst and Mystic Pine Green - for $2,499.

For more info, head over to Fender.

The Maverick Dorado follows the Stratocaster-meets-Jazzmaster Jazz Strat, which was the most recent Parallel Universe II model to see an official release.