Fender ventures into far-out realms with the Parallel Universe Jazz Strat

We offered a peek at Fender’s Parallel Universe II collection back in January, and now the company has officially released the first of the eight models in the new electric guitar range, the Jazz Strat.

The new model “reimagines” the Strat with the neck, vibrato and pickups of a Jazzmaster, and adds on a custom Decoboom Streamline ivory pickguard with green flake pinstripes and aluminum radio knobs.

Features include an alder body, one-piece maple neck and 22-fret rosewood fingerboard. There’s also a pair of period-correct Pure Vintage ’65 single-coil pickups, as well as Fender ClassicGear tuners and an American Professional Jazzmaster bridge.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

The Jazz Strat is available in Mystic Surf Green, with a matching Surf Green Parallel Universe hardshell case, for $1,999.99.

For more information, head to Fender.