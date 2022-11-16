Fender promises “thunderous power” from a lightweight bass amp with the release of its new Rumble 800 Combo

Fender has expanded its bass amp arsenal with the launch of its Rumble 800 combo, which was previewed earlier this year.

According to Fender, its latest Rumble offering has been designed specifically with semi-professional and professional players in mind, and vows to serve up legendary low-end tones in a lightweight, easy-to-transport package.

Promising thunderous power and “everything that Fender bass amps are famous for and more”, the lightweight 800 watt unit features a pair of 10” Eminence neodymium speakers and a compression horn – bypassed via a rear switch – for commanding low-ends.

In terms of controls, the Rumble 800 features a three-button voice toggle, which grants access to Bright, Contour and Vintage tone modes, all of which are sculpted via the four-band EQ comprising Bass, Low Mid, High Mid and Treble.

Elsewhere, an output power attenuation switch flicks between Full and Low modes, with an added overdrive circuit accessible via a separate engage button. This drive circuit is at the mercy of Drive and Level parameters.

It’s a no-frills bass amp, one that also offers output power attenuation in an effort to be suitable for everything from smaller gigs and rehearsals to larger stages and venues.

Measuring 23.7” x 19” x 14” and weighing in at 29lbs, the Rumble 800 features a classic Fender aesthetic design, flashing a black textured vinyl covering, Fender logo and silver grille cloth.

On the rear, there are inputs for Aux and Phones, as well as an effects loop and line out XLR output for convenient compatibility with stage and studio setups.

The Rumble 800 combo is available now for $850.

For more information, head over to Fender (opens in new tab).