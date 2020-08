Fender has unveiled the Mojo Grip, a rubber sleeve that provides a better gripping surface and extra thickness for the common guitar pick.

The nitrile grips are removable, so a worn-down or broken pick can be slid out of the Mojo and replaced with a fresh one.

The Mojo Grip comes with three picks in Tortoise Shell or White Moto options, in a choice of thin, medium and heavy gauges, with one pick already in place.

You can “pick” one up (sorry) for $5.99 at Fender.