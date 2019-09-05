Fender strikes Amarillo Gold with the Britt Daniel Tele Thinline

Fender has officially released its signature Tele Thinline electric guitar for Spoon frontman Britt Daniel, which was first unveiled at Summer NAMM this year.
Let us Spoon-feed you the key specs (sorry) - chief among them the all-new Amarillo Gold lacquer finish, which adorns the lightweight semi-hollow ash body, promising some appealing resonant qualities.
Daniel has also stealthily spec’d an S-1 switch that adjusts between series and parallel pickup wiring for the Custom Shop hand-wound vintage-style bridge single coil and Texas Special Tele neck pickup.
There’s also a deep C maple neck with 9.5” radius fingerboard with medium-jumbo frets, Fender ClassicGear tuners, electrosocket output jack and an Elite hardshell case.
The Britt Daniel Tele is available now for $1,999 - head on over to Fender for more.