Fender Teases New Triple-Humbucker Limited Mahogany Blacktop Stratocaster

In a new demo video posted to its Facebook page this morning, Fender teased its striking new Limited Mahogany Blacktop Stratocaster. You can check out the demo, which features JJ Rosa, above.

The model featured in the video is an HHH Olympic White with a contrasting black headstock and gold hardware, but HH models will also be available in Black and Red.

We don't have a whole lot of other information to go on at the moment, though—according to our pals at Music Radar—the new electric guitar will likely be a Europe-only model, valued at £699 (Olympic White HHH) and £659 (Black and Red HH).

We'll be sure to keep an eye on this model as more info is revealed.