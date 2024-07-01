“Full-frequency wireless audio with sparkling clarity”: With the Micro-sized Telepath, Fender is promising to fix your wireless guitar issues

Fender has continued its summer 2024 release spree by unveiling the Telegraph – an all-new device that sees the company enter the world of wireless guitar systems.

For the serious gigging guitarist, a top notch wireless system is usually a non-negotiable for any live rig. Such gadgets allow players to free themselves from the shackles of physical electric guitar cables, and roam the stage as they see fit – within a certain distance, of course.

As such, Fender has turned its attention to those who yearn for this sort of on-stage freedom, with the Telepath promising to be more efficient and effective than its competition.

It’s described the Telepath as “full-frequency wireless audio with sparkling clarity across any stage,” where guitar tones are unblemished and interference from other devices is minimal.

Interestingly, it avoids using the “overcrowded” 2.4 GHz bandwidth used by many other wireless devices, and instead transmits its signal across a 5.8 GHz frequency band. On paper, this could solve a key problem that many wireless users may be experiencing with their current devices.

In terms of usability, it can send signals up to 70 feet, with the system also boasting auto-pairing technology to link the transmitter and receiver seconds after being powered on.

The Mustang Micro-proportioned receiver offers an articulating input plug to fit a variety of jacks, and an active/passive switch to accommodate the output signal of different electric guitars, basses, and acoustic guitars.

Another big plus is a rechargeable battery: the Telepath, which can be charged via USB-C, offers eight hours of playtime from a two-hour charge.

For those who feel wireless systems can hurt the tone of an instrument, Fender has delivered an answer in the form of a built-in cable tone simulation. This, it says, “maintains the natural feel of your instrument”, while multi-unit pairing allows for instrument swaps mid-gig without ever unplugging.

It's a smart move from Fender, but competition in the wireless world is fierce. For instance, back in January Positive Grid released its LINK wireless system, which received a glowing Guitar World review.

The Telepath Wireless System costs $199.99.

Head to Fender to learn more.