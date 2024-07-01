“Full-frequency wireless audio with sparkling clarity”: With the Micro-sized Telepath, Fender is promising to fix your wireless guitar issues

By
published

With an eight-hour battery life, multi-instrument pairing and cable tone simulation for a natural feel, the Fender Telepath vies to become a key player in gig rigs

Fender Telepath Wireless System
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has continued its summer 2024 release spree by unveiling the Telegraph – an all-new device that sees the company enter the world of wireless guitar systems.

For the serious gigging guitarist, a top notch wireless system is usually a non-negotiable for any live rig. Such gadgets allow players to free themselves from the shackles of physical electric guitar cables, and roam the stage as they see fit – within a certain distance, of course.

Image 1 of 2
Fender Telepath Wireless System
(Image credit: Fender)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.