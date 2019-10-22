Learn over 750,000 songs with Fender’s new Songs app

Fender has announced the latest in its suite of guitar apps, Fender Songs, which promises to help players learn and practice their favorite songs.

The next step from Fender Play, Fender Songs is designed for beginner-to-intermediate electric and acoustic guitar players, with millions of songs available to learn.

Fender Songs can be used in three different ways: practice, play along and perform. So, you can learn via chord diagram charts (practice); watch scrolling chords and lyrics as the song plays (play along); plus there’s a recording functionality to save performances to your device (perform).

Other features include the ability to compile setlists, as well as a raft playing tools, such as metronome, drums and bass accompaniment, tempo adjustment, capo, left-handed mode and count-ins.

Chords are generated via an algorithm that detects the chords of every single song in Fender’s music library in a matter of seconds.

The app promises to support musicians, too, as Fender has signed deals with major publishers to reward artists and songwriters for the use of their chords.

Fender CEO Andy Mooney told GW: “Fender Play was designed for people picking the guitar up for the very first time and helping them through the first year. Fender Songs is for people who have committed to guitar, and it’s a way to keep them engaged in playing that much deeper and much longer in that it gives them the ability to easily and dramatically expand their repertoire.”

The app costs $4.99 per month, or $41.99 per year, and is currently only available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad in the United States. Guitarists will also need an active Apple Music subscription to take advantage of the vast song library.

GW understands there are plans to bring the format to other streaming services in the future.