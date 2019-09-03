Fibonacci’s Ambassador is a hand-carved AAA stunner

London-based guitar builder Fibonacci has unveiled its newest model, the Ambassador, a high-end Venetian cutaway archtop electric guitar boasting a hand-carved AAA spruce top and AAA flame maple back and sides.

The hand-carved instrument is complemented by a maple neck connected to the body at the 14th fret with a dovetail joint and a 14-inch-radius ebony fingerboard with 20 Jescar EVO gold frets.

Appointments include a hand profiled ebony finger-rest, a tailpiece and floating bridge, bone saddle and ebony Gotoh tuners.

The Ambassador comes with a choice of humbucker at the neck – a floating KRIVO or Kent Armstrong, or an OX4 hand-wound set in to an ebony pickup ring. Fibonacci also allows for pickup customization.

To that end, customers can also option tonewoods, as well as choose either a natural finish coated with nitrocellulose or a custom finish from luthier James Millman's 'Devon' guitar oil.

The archtop, which Fibonacci promises “sounds as good as it looks,” is delivered in a Hiscox thermally-insulated flight case and will be available beginning in September at a starting price of £3,999 (approx. $4,873).

For more information, head to Fibonacci.