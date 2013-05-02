Firewind Announce New Live Album, 'Apotheosis — Live 2012'

Firewind, featuring Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G., will release a new live album, Apotheosis — Live 2012," June 24 via Century Media Records in Europe.

The cover artwork for Apotheosis — Live 2012, which will be released as a Digipak in its first limited-edition pressing, can be seen here. It was designed by Firewind's longtime partner in all design matters, Gustavo Sazes / abstrata.net (Arch Enemy, Angra, Dream Evil, etc.) based on live photography by Hans-W. Rock.

The 17 songs featured on this powerful sounding live-release were recorded at special anniversary shows in Greece and all over Europe during the band's "Few Against Many" tour in 2012 and comes with a playing time of 69 minutes.

The album also marks the final Firewind release with longtime singer Apollo Papathanasio, who left the band by the end of last year. He has ever since been be replaced by Kelly Sundown Carpenter (Adagio, Beyond Twilight) as session frontman for all 2013 live activities.

Here is the complete tracklisting: