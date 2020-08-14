First details emerge on Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s new signature Fender Stratocaster - and it looks stunning

Kenny Wayne Shepherd is not only one of the best blues guitarists of all time but also one of the world’s pre-eminent Strat players - so there are few guitarists more worthy of two signature Stratocasters. We dug Shep’s 2013 offering, and now fresh details have emerged on its rather fine-looking 2020 follow-up.

For his latest model, Shepherd has chosen a resonant chambered ash body, which comes finished in Transparent Faded Sonic Blue with - yes! - matching headstock (complete with KWS signature), and white pearloid pickguard.

(Image credit: Fender)

The early-’60s C-shaped maple neck, meanwhile, has a bound rosewood fingerboard with pearloid block inlays, 7.25” radius and 21 jumbo frets.

Shepherd is a longstanding advocate of Graph Tech saddles, so these come fitted to the six-point synchronized tremolo, while the trio of single coils are custom voiced to his specs, too.

(Image credit: Fender)

The price tag clocks in at $1,999 - suffice to say, we like the look of this one.

There will be further info from the man himself in September, but for now, you can head over to Fender for more.

You can also get the latest Fender news right here - including the lowdown on the company's raft of recent guitar, amp, pedal and acoustic releases.