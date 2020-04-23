Fit For An Autopsy's Patrick Sheridan obliterates No Man is Without Fear in this dizzying playthrough

New Jersey-based deathcore six-piece Fit For An Autopsy have been making waves on the scene since 2008, with five ferocious studio albums under their belt. In 2019, the band released The Sea of Tragic Beasts, a 10-track metal onslaught that's as savage as it is staggeringly technical.

Guitarist Patrick Sheridan recently recorded a full playthrough of the record's second track No Man Is Without Fear, a song which contains enough ear candy to satisfy any metal fan. From high-speed tapping lines to ultra-precise right-hand work, Sheridan's chops are put on full display - and they're certainly something to marvel at.

"This song is a serious workout and lots of fun to play," remarks Sheridan. "The rhythm guitars are forward and relentless on your right hand. The solo was something different for me. I wanted to spend more time thinking about the way it moved over the track, instead of just tossing in some cool licks and calling it a day. It's one of my favorite songs we have written as a band, and we hope you enjoy it."

Regarding gear, Sheridan is playing a Mayones Elite Quilt top custom 7-string electric guitar - which is fitted with signature Guitarmory pickups and Ernie Ball 10-52 strings (with a 74 on the low G string) - running through a STL Tones Will Putney signature amp modeler plugin.

Fit For An Autopsy's latest album The Sea of Tragic Beasts is out now via Nuclear Blast.