Five Finger Death Punch Premiere New Song, "Generation Dead"

To get you further psyched up for their upcoming new album, Five Finger Death Punch have just premiered a brand new song called "Generation Dead." You can stream the song below.

As previously reported, the band recently announced that they will be performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! later this month. The band will be taping a special live, outdoor performance on October 12 that will be featured on the October 26 edition of the show. Fans interested in attending can find more information here.

Five Finger Death Punch will release American Capitalist on October 11.