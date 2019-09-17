Fix your loose guitar jack with Bigrock Innovations' Guitar Jack Tightener

Bigrock Innovations has updated its original Bullet guitar jack tightener with the new Bullet 2.0 Premium Guitar Jack Wrench with Lifetime Brass Tip.

The 2.0 version boasts the same engineered plastic body as the original, but with a solid brass tip that locks firmly on nuts and, according to Bigrock, will never wear out.

The Bullet 2.0 is compatible for instruments, amps, pedals, mixing boards and more in a 1/2" version for domestic jacks and an 11mm version for imported jacks.

You can pick one up now for $19.95.