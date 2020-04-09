Flake news: Danelectro debuts the Metalflake-finished ‘59M NOS+

Danelectro has introduced the ‘59M NOS+ electric guitar in fresh Red and Orange Metalflake finishes, celebrating the flagship model‘s 60th anniversary.

In addition to the new all-over finish (matching headstock sparkle included), the new model sports NOS+ lipstick pickups for “enhanced highs, punchier mids and solid lows.”

Other features include a short-horn double-cutaway lightweight Masonite body, Coke-bottle headstock and fully adjustable recessed bridge.

There’s also a white "seal" shaped designed scratchplate, dual-concentric volume and tone controls and a three-way selector switch.

The ‘59M NOS+ Metalflake is available for $499 at Danelectro, and follows the recent launch of the Ice Gray-finished ‘64XT.