In Flames Now Streaming 'Sounds Of A Playground Fading' Online

The new album from In Flames, Sounds Of A Playground Fading, is currently streaming in its entirety as part of AOL's Full CD Listening Party. You can listen to the full album here.

The follow-up to 2008's A Sense of Purpose, and the band's 10th studio album, Sounds Of A Playground Fading is the first In Flames album not to feature founding guitarist Jesper Strömblad, who left the band in February 2010.

Sounds Of A Playground Fading is out tomorrow, June 21, in North America via Century Media Records.

Check out some bonus footage from the official album EPK below.