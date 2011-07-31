In Flames Pull Out of Remaining Mayhem Festival Dates Due to Family Illness

Swedish heavy metal band In Flames will not be on the remaining dates of the 2011 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, citing serious illness in the family of one of the band members.

A band-issued statements reads:

"It is with huge regret that today with immediate effect In Flames must cancel their current US shows as part of the Rockstar Mayhem Festival and their own US Headline shows. But due to a serious terminal illness of one the band’s immediate family members they feel they have no option.

We have had the most amazing and fun times as part of the Rockstar Mayhem Festival and we are truly grateful for all the support the whole festival has shown

We will be back at the start of 2012.

Once again our apologies,

In Flames"

