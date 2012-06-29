Flaming Lips Set Guinness World Record for Most Concerts in 24 Hours

Those weirdo rockers from Oklahoma City have done it!

The Flaming Lips have officially set a new Guinness World Record for the most concerts played in multiple cities during a 24-hour period, performing in eight different cities to beat the previous record, which was held by rapper Jay-Z.

An official statement from frontman Wayne Coyne reads:

"To be able to pick up this silly drinking book — after all, Guinness is a beer — this funny book that when I was growing up was a curiosity. To be published alongside the man who ate 22 pounds of his own boogers, beside the woman with the longest toenails or perhaps even to be published beside an individual who has had maybe 1000 cockroaches stuffed into their ears... that, to me, would be one of life's absurd joys."

The Flaming Lips are reportedly working on their first proper studio album since 2009's Embryonic (buy on iTunes).