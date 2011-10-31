Flaming Lips Streaming 24-Hour Song Online

In case you wanted to spend your entire day listening to new Flaming Lips music, you're in luck! Those wild, weird cats from Oklahoma are now streaming their twenty-four-hour song, "7 Skies H3," online. You can check it out right here.

If streaming isn't your thing and you like your music in a more traditional, physical format, you can also buy the song on a handy hardrive... which is encased in an actual human skull... which has sort of a chrome drip thing going on on top of it. (Pictured left)

$5,000 will get you one of the 13 skulls.