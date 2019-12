Below, you can check out the Flaming Lips' new cover of the Beatles' "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds."

The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne posted a link to the band's extra-psychedelic version of the John Lennon-penned 1967 Beatles track on his Instagram account.

The posting comes in advance of the band's New Year's Eve show in Aspen, Colorado, tonight. Coyne has promised fans a set packed with late-era Beatles songs written by Lennon.

Check it out and tell us what you think!