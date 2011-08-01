Trending

Video: Weezer and Flaming Lips Play “She Don’t Use Jelly” Together

By

This past Thursday, July 28, Weezer and the Flaming Lips joined forces at the PNC Banks Art Center in New Jersey for a one-of-a-kind show that featured both bands sharing the stage. The show opened with Rivers Cuomo and Wayne Coyne crowd surfing inside giant bubbles (see left), a trademark of Flaming Lips shows, while both bands jammed on Black Sabbath's "Sweet Leaf."

The band then traded off the spotlight, each playing a couple of songs then switching off. The show ended with both bands playing “She Don’t Use Jelly” by the Flaming Lips and “Undone – The Sweater Song" by Weezer.

You can check out both fan-filmed and Wayne Coyne-filmed footage of "She Don't Use Jelly" below.