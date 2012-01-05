Flea and Blur’s Damon Albarn Form Rocketjuice and the Moon; Album Expected in March

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, Blur frontman/guitarist Damon Albarn and Fela Kuti drummer Tony Allen have gotten together to form a new band -- Rocketjuice and the Moon.

The group have recorded an album and are rehearsing for live shows.

As Flea recently told Mojo magazine:

“We met on a plane in 2008. The three of us were going to Lagos as part of Damon’s Africa Express Collective. I’m a huge Fela Kuti fan and Tony [Allen] is one of my favorite drummers, so to get to talk and play with him was phenomenal. The way I approach rhythm and groove is very similar to the way he does, and I feel with him a special something that is hard to put into words, but it’s a beautiful thing.”

The band's self-titled album, should be out in March. It was recorded in London with overdubs in Paris, Berlin and Chicago. It features guest appearances from Erykah Badu, the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and others.

What will it sound like?

“It is all funk,” Allen told Mojo.