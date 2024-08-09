“I saw it on the wall in a store in Chicago and thought it looked interesting, as it was so distressed to look like his old guitar”: Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell on why he opted for a guitar legend’s signature model as his “workhorse” instrument

Alongside two Fender Mustangs, the relic’d model is one of the main guitars that features on the band’s upcoming album, Romance

Fontaines DC Carlos O'Connell playing the Rory Gallagher signature strat
(Image credit: Jesse Barnett)

Over the past five years, Fontaines D.C. have cemented themselves as one of Ireland's biggest musical exports. It is perhaps fitting that guitarist Carlos O'Connell's workhorse instrument, then, happens to be the signature guitar of fellow countryman Rory Gallagher.

While recording their upcoming album Romance, O'Connell opted for two ’60s Fender Mustangs and a Fender Rory Gallagher Strat, which he says “records brilliantly.”

