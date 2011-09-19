Video: Foo Fighters Counter-Protest Westboro Baptist Church

If you were the Foo Fighters, and found out your concert in Kansas City, Missouri was going to be protested by Westboro Baptist Church -- presumably for just having some innocent fun in the shower to promote your tour -- what would you do?

The easy answer is just to be the bigger man... er, men... and ignore the WBC protesters, putting on an amazing show in spite of the sad, sad people outside holding "God Hates Foos" (citation needed) signs.

OR you could dress up in full trucker garb, pull a parade float up in front of the protesters and sing "Keep It Clean" as a friendly counter-protest song, much to the ire of those holding picket signs.

Guess which one they did?