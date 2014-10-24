Foo Fighters Premiere New Song, "The Feast and The Famine" — Listen

Foo Fighters have premiered a new song, "The Feast and the Famine," and you can hear it below.

The track is from the band's new album, Sonic Highways, which will be released November 10.

The eight-part Sonic Highways TV series, which documents the making of the album, premiered October 17 on HBO.

Dave Grohl interviewed several artists for the series, including Slash, Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, LL Cool J, Bonnie Raitt, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Pharrell Williams, Joan Jett, Rick Nielsen, Paul Stanley, Joe Walsh, Billy Gibbons, Macklemore, Buddy Guy and President Barack Obama.

"The Feast and the Famine" follows "Something from Nothing," another track from the new album, which we premiered last week.