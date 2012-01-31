Foo Fighters Premiere "These Days" Music Video

Update: The video has been pulled from YouTube, but you can still watch/download the video here.

Foo Fighters have just debuted a new music video for the track "These Days" off last year's Wasting Light. You can watch the video below.

The band are also offering a free download of the music video via iTunes here.

The video is comprised of footage from the Foos' word tour in support of Wasting Light, perhaps their most critically acclaimed album to date -- you may remember that it landed at No. 1 on our list of the 50 best albums of 2011.

Foo Fighters also picked up four Grammy nods this year, with Wasting Light garnering a nomination for Best Rock Album.

"It's fucking crazy," Grohl told Rolling Stone of his four Grammy nominations. "I mean, for an album we made in my garage, totally analog to tape, without any computers at all, to be nominated for Album of the Year? It's kind of inspiring."