Foo Fighters Surprise-Release Live EP, ‘00950025’

Foo Fighters recently celebrated the 24th anniversary of their 1995 self-titled debut album by surprise-releasing a three-song live EP, 00950025. The three included tracks are live versions of Foo Fighters’ “Wattershed” and “For All the Cows" from the 1995 Reading Festival in London, and a performance of “Next Year,” from 1999’s There Is Nothing Left to Lose, recorded live in Melbourne, Australia in 2000.

The band announced the release of 00950025 on July 5 on Twitter, posting the message, "A good day to take a look in the Foo Files. How about a few elusive live tracks?"

You can check out “Wattershed” above and “For All the Cows” below.

To listen to 00950025 in full, head here.