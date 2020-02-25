Footage of David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Kirk Hammett and more rehearsing for Peter Green tribute concert released

Mick Fleetwood’s all-star tribute concert to Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green takes place tonight, February 25, at the Palladium in London.

In addition to Fleetwood and the house band, the bill for the historic tribute to the singer and electric guitar player includes Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Kirk Hammett, Steven Tyler, Noel Gallagher, Jonny Lang, Bill Wyman, John Mayall, Neil Finn, Andy Fairweather Low, Christine McVie, Zak Starkey and more.

Of course, Greeny – the 1959 Les Paul Standard that was famously owned by Green and, subsequently Irish rocker Gary Moore, and now belongs to Hammett – will be in attendance as well.

In advance of the gig, Fleetwood has shared a short rehearsal clip that shows the assembled musicians jamming Fleetwood Mac classics like “Oh Well” and "Station Man."

Rehearsals for the Peter Green tribute show , quite a couple of days of epic music and Greenie working HARD ! @iamstevent #greenie 📸by @rosshalfin Kirk Hammett A photo posted by @kirkhammett on Feb 24, 2020 at 10:42am PST

Said Fleetwood about the show, officially dubbed Mick Fleetwood and Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac, “The concert is a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music.

“Peter was my greatest mentor and it gives me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I am honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician.”

For more information, head to Mick Fleetwood and Friends.