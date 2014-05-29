Former Arch Enemy Guitarist Christopher Amott Returns With New Armageddon Lineup, Album

Christopher Abbott, a former guitarist of Arch Enemy, has announced a new lineup and album for his band Armageddon. The official lyric video for "Captivity & Devourment", the title track off of the new album from the band, can be seen below.

Armageddon first came to life in Sweden in 1997 as a studio project with the release of Crossing The Rubicon, a sci-fi themed concept album. Two more full-length efforts followed, Embrace The Mystery in 2000 and Three in 2003. Both albums featured different lineups and a change in musical direction, with Amott remaining as the band's sole consistent member.

Due later in the year, Captivity & Devourment consists of 10 tracks.

The new Armageddon lineup is: