Former Eagles Guitarist Don Felder to Release First Solo Album Since 1983

Guitarist Don Felder, formerly of The Eagles, will release a new solo album, Road to Forever, on October 9.
Road to Forever is Felder's second solo album and his first since 1983.
The album features 12 guitar-driven tracks in the classic LA-rock style of The Eagles. The songs focus on life, love's gains and losses and redemption.
After his separation from The Eagles and a divorce from his 29-year marriage, Felder was inspired to "write out the stories of my life as songs. After I collected myself, I found I needed to go out and play music again. That's how I began recording the album. In the process, I found out who I really am - I had to find out what happened when I almost lost it all."
You can check out one new track, "Fall From Grace of Love," right here.
Road to Forever, which was produced by Felder and Robin DiMaggio (Paul Simon, Steve Vai), features several guest performers, including Crosby, Stills & Nash, Tommy Shaw, Randy Jackson and others.
Track listing for Road to Forever
- 01. Fall From the Grace of Love
- 02. Girls in Black
- 03. Wash Away
- 04. I Believe in You
- 05. You Don't Have Me
- 06. Money
- 07. Someday
- 08. Heal Me
- 09. Over You
- 10. Road to Forever
- 11. Life's Lullaby
- 12. Give My Life
