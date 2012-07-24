Former Eagles Guitarist Don Felder to Release First Solo Album Since 1983

Guitarist Don Felder, formerly of The Eagles, will release a new solo album, Road to Forever, on October 9.

Road to Forever is Felder's second solo album and his first since 1983.

The album features 12 guitar-driven tracks in the classic LA-rock style of The Eagles. The songs focus on life, love's gains and losses and redemption.

After his separation from The Eagles and a divorce from his 29-year marriage, Felder was inspired to "write out the stories of my life as songs. After I collected myself, I found I needed to go out and play music again. That's how I began recording the album. In the process, I found out who I really am - I had to find out what happened when I almost lost it all."

You can check out one new track, "Fall From Grace of Love," right here.

Road to Forever, which was produced by Felder and Robin DiMaggio (Paul Simon, Steve Vai), features several guest performers, including Crosby, Stills & Nash, Tommy Shaw, Randy Jackson and others.

Track listing for Road to Forever

01. Fall From the Grace of Love

02. Girls in Black

03. Wash Away

04. I Believe in You

05. You Don't Have Me

06. Money

07. Someday

08. Heal Me

09. Over You

10. Road to Forever

11. Life's Lullaby

12. Give My Life

For more information on Road to Forever visit donfelder.com