Former Gregg Allman Guitarist Scott Sharrard Shares New Song and Video, “Saving Grace”

Scott Sharrard, longtime musical director, co-writer and guitarist for Gregg Allman, has shared an animated clip for the title track of his latest album, Saving Grace. You can check out the video, directed by Angelo J. Guglielmo, Jr. and animated by Ronlee Nemeth, above.

“Saving Grace” was recorded at FAME studios, with Sharrard backed by members of the Swampers of Muscle Shoals. For the recording, Sharrard played Duane Allman’s storied 1957 Les Paul Gold Top, on loan to him from the estate. This is the first time the guitar has been heard since Duane’s death.

“I think it’s her best moment on the record,” Sharrard said.

Sharrard told Billboard about the song: "Like others, I've struggled with anxiety and depression my whole life, and I've struggled to do that while trying to be a fully functional husband and father. In the end, this song is about losing the plot and diving into despair full stop. I think it’s a song about suicide really, about feeling so hopeless that you're ready to slip and let go."

As previously reported, Sharrard recorded Saving Grace during his time with Gregg Allman. The album was produced by Sharrard with Scott Bomar and Charles Martinez; half the record features the Hi Rhythm Section (Howard Grimes, Reverend Charles Hodges and Leroy Hodges), and the other half renowned Muscle Shoals musicians David Hood, Spooner Oldham (‘The Swampers’) and Chad Gamble.

The album also features “Everything a Good Man Needs,” Gregg’s last known original song, co-written with Sharrard. Originally planned for Gregg’s Grammy-nominated effort, Southern Blood, Allman’s steep health decline prevented him from recording the song.

“Gregg had a pure passion and heart,” Sharrard said. “That authenticity and dedication is a daily inspiration, and I will always carry that with me onstage and in the studio. Gregg always said ‘the way you could do me most proud is to use our experience and let it inspire you to write your own beautiful music.’ ”

For more information on Scott Sharrard, check out his official website.