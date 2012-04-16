Former Guns N' Roses Members Jam at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

While Axl was nowhere to be found (neither was Izzy, for that matter), the remaining original members of Guns N' Roses didn't let that stop them from getting up on stage after their acceptance speeches at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this past Saturday night -- and giving fans what they wanted.

Slash, Duff McKagan, Steven Adler, Matt Sorum and Gilby Clarke — who was present but not inducted with the band — took the stage with Slash's solo singer Myles Kennedy for three Appetite for Destruction classics, running through "Mr. Brownstone," "Sweet Child O Mine" and "Paradise City."

The event will air on HBO next month, but you can also check out some fan-filmed footage of the event below.

It's worth noting that no member of Guns N' Roses mentioned their estranged lead singer during their acceptance speeches, despite chants of "Fuck Axl" ringing out throughout the evening.

Chris Rock — who was on hand to induct the Red Hot Chili Peppers — did, in fact, mention Rose, saying, "A lot of people are upset that Axl didn't come tonight. But let's face it. Even if he was coming tonight, he wouldn't be here by now. Where the fuck is Axl?"