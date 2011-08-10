Fountains of Wayne's 'Sky Full of Holes' Debuts at No. 37

Fountains of Wayne's just-released album, Sky Full of Holes (Yep Roc), debuted at No. 27 on Billboard's Top 200 Charts, their highest chart position ever. It is their first album since 2007.

The album, which was recorded in New York City, features 13 new songs by Chris Collingwood and Adam Schlesinger, ranging from high-energy power pop to intimate, acoustic-driven ballads.

Fountains of Wayne performed at New York City's Bowery Ballroom on August 3. Be sure to check out our photo gallery from that performance.

The Los Angeles Times says Sky Full of Holes "teems with immaculate power pop, spanning jangling Beatlesque rockers." SPIN liked the record's "new, raw sincerity and cohesiveness," while Rolling Stone found that the "power-pop vets keep the excellent yarns coming."

Fountains of Wayne Tour Dates: