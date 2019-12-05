Framus gives the D-Series Idolmaker a Burgundy Blackburst makeover

Framus is offering its D-Series Idolmaker electric guitar in a fresh Burgundy Blackburst Transparent High Polish finish.

In addition to the new color, the guitar boasts a mahogany body with AAAA-flamed maple top, set mahogany neck and tigerstripe ebony fingerboard with 22 nickel silver jumbo frets.

(Image credit: courtesy of Framus)

Pickups are a Seymour Duncan SH-1n at the neck and an SH-4b at the bridge, controlled by single volume and tone knobs and a three-way switch.

Other features include a tune-o-matic bridge, Framus tuners, Warwick Security Locks, graphite nut and chrome hardware. A RockBag Student Line Plus gigbag is included.

(Image credit: courtesy of Framus)

The new D-Series Idolmaker is available for €969.00 (approx. $1,075). For more information, head over to Framus.