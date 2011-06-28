Francesco Artusato Project Debuts New Track, "Quantum Tunneling"

The Francesco Artusato Project, the aptly named solo project from All Shall Perish guitarist Francesco Artusato, has just debuted a new track, "Quantum Tunneling," on Revolvermag.com.

You can listen to the track here.

Of the new song, Artusato said: "This one was probably one of the easiest songs to write and record due to its more straightforward structure. I wanted to write a very spontaneous song that was easy to listen to and that would flow naturally."

The debut CD from the Francesco Artusato Project, Chaos and the Primordial, is out today via Sumerian Records.

To catch up on Francesco's GuitarWorld.com column, "Controlled Chaos," head here.