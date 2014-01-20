NAMM 2014: New Decibel Eleven Loop Expander Adds Programmable Guitar Effects Switching to MIDI-Controlled Setups

Decibel Eleven has introduced a new Loop Expander that easily increases guitar rig effects switching capabilities.

The Decibel Eleven Loop Expander is a true bypass audio switcher that adds programmable effects loop switching to any MIDI-controlled setup.

Use it to add loop switching to any existing system with a simple MIDI controller, or utilize it to expand the number of true bypass loops with a DB-11 Pedal Palette or Switch Dr. For larger rigs, connect multiple Loop Expanders in series to create additional loops.

DB-11 Loop Expander works with MIDI Program Changes or MIDI Control Changes. Features include four relay true bypass audio loops, optional fourth loop as amp switch, switchable Class A discrete input buffer and a 3-year warranty. The compact size mounts conveniently underneath pedals or on a rack shelf.

Decibel Eleven is a division of MYE Entertainment Inc., a Southern California electronics design and manufacturing company with state-of-the-art production facilities in the USA and abroad.

The Decibel Eleven Loop Switcher street price is $189.

For more information, visit decibel11.com.