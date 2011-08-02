Free Download: 20 Years of Lollapalooza

Spin.com is offering a free sampler titled "20 Years of Lollapalooza." The available tracks include "Been Caught Stealing" by Jane's Addiction, "John the Fisherman" by Primus, "Chez Yves (Alice et Clara)" by Sonic Youth, "Home" by G. Love and more.

You can check out all the tracks and download them here.

Jane's Addiction are all set to debut a new single today from their forthcoming new album, The Great Escape Artist, titled "Irresistible Force." Stay tuned for further updates once the song becomes available online.