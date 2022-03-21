Watch Perry Farrell join Foo Fighters onstage to perform Jane’s Addiction hit Been Caught Stealing

Foo Fighters and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell have joined forces for a live cover of Been Caught Stealing.

The band headlined Lollapalooza in Santiago, Chile on Friday night (March 19) and invited Farrell onstage to perform the song from Jane’s Addiction’s 1990 album, Ritual de lo Habitual.

Farrell founded Lollapalooza in 1991. Initially, the frontman intended it be a farewell celebration for Jane’s Addiction and was reportedly inspired by UK rock weekenders like Glastonbury and Reading Festival. However, throughout the decade, it grew into an international juggernaut, gaining a reputation as one of the defining events in rock music.

“He’s the reason why we’re all here,” said Dave Grohl, introducing the frontman. “So please everybody, Lollapalooza, tonight, please welcome, with great respect, Perry Farrell from Jane’s Addiction.”

Grohl’s respect runs deeper than many might realize. The Foo Fighters frontman has previously described the revelatory experience Nirvana had when they attended the LA date of the first touring festival in 1991, between Nevermind sessions.

“When we arrived, there were more piercings, more tribal tattoos and more Rollins Band T-shirts than I’d ever seen in one place at one time,” Grohl told Time Out in 2011.

“It was a fuckin’ epic day. It really was. It was unbelievable. I remember sitting in my seat, watching the Butthole Surfers at a fuckin’ outdoor amphitheater! ...It was like the revolution had just begun… it felt like something was happening, that was the beginning of it all. That was early summer. By that fall, radio and MTV and music had changed. I really think that if it weren’t for Perry, if it weren’t for Lollapalooza, you and I wouldn’t be having this conversation right now.”

Foo Fighters will continue to play around South America throughout March, before their run of US festival dates resumes on April 29 in Memphis.

In other Foos news, Dave Grohl has confirmed the release date for his full thrash metal album, recorded under the banner of Dream Widow, who appear in the band’s horror movie, Studio 666.