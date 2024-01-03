“A must-have accessory for acoustic guitar players”: Meet the Fret37 S1 guitar stand – a new gizmo that attaches to the body of an acoustic in a bid to eliminate the need for larger stands

Fret37 has set its sights on shaking up the guitar stand market with the S1 – a stand designed for acoustic guitars that seeks to eradicate the need for larger stands.

How does it hope to do that, you ask? Well, by attaching directly to the body of your guitar and, erm, staying there, so that players “need only place the guitar upright on the floor” once they’ve finished playing.

Utilizing user-applied tension to tighten the EVA foam-padded mechanism, the S1 stand is said to sit “unobtrusively” on the body of your acoustic, and is suitable for a generous array of acoustic body sizes, from classical guitars, parlor guitars and 12-string acoustic guitars.

(Image credit: Fret 37)

Further still, the S1 features an open-ended bracket design, which ensures full access to the strap button and output jack.

Numerous units can be used concurrently, and can supposedly position guitars similar to a rack-style unit. It's a product that Fret37 says is “a must-have accessory for acoustic guitar players”.

You can see what Fret37 is going for: why not save stage or studio space, and ditch those selfishly sized guitar stands in favor of something that instead attaches directly to the guitar?

For gigging acoustic musicians playing smaller stages in smaller venues, this prospect could be particularly enticing, especially since it will remove the need to cart around a separate stand.

That said, there are already a number of guitar stands on the market that do a pretty good job of reducing required floor and carry space, and by comparison they don’t need to be attached directly to the guitar.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Fret 37) (Image credit: Fret 37) (Image credit: Fret 37) (Image credit: Fret 37)

With that in mind, having a branded guitar stand strapped to the bottom of a player’s prized acoustic might not be in everybody’s aesthetic wheelhouse. It’s not exactly a subtle cosmetic addition to the guitar, after all, and is certainly an acquired taste.

Nevertheless, the S1 does have a novel appeal about it, and, as Fret 37 itself admits, might find favor in younger players for use at “schools, camping, social events and live performances”. Whether owners of vintage D-28s would be as welcoming to the idea is another story.

The Fret37 S1 is available now for $24.99 from Amazon, or for £30 in the UK via distributor JHS.