Robert Fripp and Toyah recruit Chesney Hawkes for his second Sunday Lunch guest spot – for a hilarious performance of The Killers' Mr. Brightside

Last week, Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox teamed up with English singer and actor Chesney Hawkes in what appeared at the time to be a one-off three-piece installment of their now-legendary Sunday Lunch YouTube series.

But the enigmatic husband-and-wife duo have doubled down in another collaborative performance with Hawkes, this time taking on The Killer’s end-of-the-night club classic, Mr. Brightside.

As in last week’s video, the King Crimson guitarist abdicates six-string duties, instead leaving Hawkes to play some slightly distorted powerchords on his Seafoam Green Fender Telecaster while Fripp and Toyah throw some serious shapes in the background, both wearing black tutus. Yes, the silliness is off the charts here.

Since the inception of their Sunday Lunch YouTube series during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have recorded countless covers in their hilarious, light-hearted style, ranging from nu-metal to pop.

Highlights of the series include covers of Limp Bizkit’s 1999 nu-metal slam Nookie, Pantera’s 5 Minutes Alone (from 1994’s Far Beyond Driven), Green Day’s pop-punk classic Basket Case, and Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World, which they performed earlier this year in solidarity with Ukraine.

In an in-depth interview with Guitarist last month, Robert Fripp detailed his goal as a guitarist to meld the sounds of both Jimi Hendrix and Hungarian composer Béla Bartók, what made King Crimson “problematic” and why he has “no interest in gear at all”.