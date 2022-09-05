Robert Fripp and Toyah take on Pantera's 5 Minutes Alone

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox took a break from their weekly Sunday Lunch series last week to bring a collection of hilarious bloopers (opens in new tab) from their last two years of bizarre barebones cover tracks.

But it’s back to regular scheduled programming for rock’s favorite YouTube power couple, and this time they venture into the heavier realm of metal, covering Pantera’s 5 Minutes Alone, from the band’s massive 1994 album, Far Beyond Driven.

Whilst he gives it his best shot, we have to be honest: Fripp’s clunky take on the Dimebag’s original guitar riffs immediately illustrates why he lost out on the Pantera reunion job to Zakk Wylde.

Of course, we jest; Fripp and Toyah’s Sunday Lunch series is a chance for the pair to have a laugh and serve up humorous recreations of rock and metal classics. In reality, Fripp is one of the most accomplished prog guitarists of all time, playing electric guitar in King Crimson on and off since the band’s formation in 1968.

For the 5 Minutes Alone performance, Fripp calls upon one of his Stealth models, which are built by the UK’s Crimson Guitars, and typically feature a custom-made ball bearing tremolo, Graph Tech Ghost piezo system with hexaphonic MIDI, bespoke pickups and Fripp’s beloved Fernandes Sustainer system.

Now two years old, the Sunday Lunch series has seen the duo cover the likes of Limp Bizkit’s Nookie – for which Fripp donned an appropriate sideways baseball cap – Rage Against the Machine’s Killing in the Name, Green Day’s Basket Case and Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World, which they played back in March to show solidarity with Ukraine.

In a recent interview with Guitarist, Fripp dove deep on his quest to combine Hendrix and Bartók, what made King Crimson “problematic” and why he has “no interest in gear at all”.