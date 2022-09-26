Robert Fripp and Toyah recruit Chesney Hawkes for the latest ridiculous installment of Sunday Lunch

By Sam Roche
published

Fripp lets Hawkes handle guitar duties on a Surf Green Fender Tele while he gets bread rolls batted off his head by his wife. Yes, really

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox’s Sunday Lunch YouTube cover series has traditionally been a double act since its 2020, lockdown-inspired inception. With the exception of mystery guitarist Sidney Jake in several videos, the series is generally free of guest appearances.

But in their latest offering, the husband-and-wife duo have broken the mould, recruiting English singer and actor Chesney Hawkes for a cover of The One and Only, the opener from his 1991 album, Buddy’s Song.

In another deviation from the usual Sunday Lunch formula, Fripp sets down his guitar to let Hawkes do the six-string talking on a Surf Green Fender Telecaster, while the King Crimson guitarist, dressed in lederhosen and with has hands tied behind his back, apparently, has bread rolls knocked off his head by his baseball bat-wielding spouse, who is attired in a red maid outfit. Yes, there really is no end to the absurdity.

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have recorded literally hundreds of episodes for their Sunday Lunch YouTube series. 

Since it began two years ago, the couple have covered a range of songs from a host of different genres in their quirky, barebones style, from more metal-leaning cuts like Limp Bizkit’s Nookie and Pantera’s 5 Minutes Alone to Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World, which they performed earlier this year to show solidarity with Ukraine.

In an interview with Guitarist last month, Fripp detailed his quest as a player to fuse the sounds of Hendrix and Hungarian composer Béla Bartók, what made King Crimson “problematic” and why has “no interest in gear at all”.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).