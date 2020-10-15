From comedic political shred to funky Hendrixian jams: here are this week's essential guitar tracks

It's been a pretty busy week for us at Guitar World – we've been on the lookout for the hottest deals on gear to be had over the course of Amazon Prime Day, but that doesn't mean we haven't kept our ears peeled for the hottest new guitar tracks, too!

This week, we've a got a new, not-so-Led Zeppelin-sounding track from Greta Van Fleet, a cross-cultural heavy metal offering from new duo act Amahiru, a humorously shreddy take on the world's political climate from everyone's favorite guitar-wielding comedienne Mrs. Smith, and loads more.

So get comfortable – it's that time for you to get inspired and spark your creativity, or just sit back and digest some of the coolest new guitar music out there. It's your call.

Greta Van Fleet – My Way, Soon

This generation’s flag-bearing classic-rockers deploy all the tricks in their creative arsenal on My Way, Soon. Released ahead of the band’s second studio album, it boasts an upbeat and jubilant sound – perfect for these crazy times.

While it’s riffwork undoubtedly borrows influences from the ‘60s and ‘70s – namely from acts like Creedence Clearwater Revival and AC/DC – Josh Kiszka and co have clearly tried to steer away from the Led Zeppelin-style sound for which they’ve arguably become known.

We particularly love the chromatically seasoned guitar solo towards the end… (SR)

Kellindo – Long Gone

The Janelle Monáe guitarist graced our Essential Guitar Tracks not too long ago with the R&B superstar’s Turntables, but there’s no way we couldn’t include his latest solo effort, which is a veritable riot of six-string prowess.

Long Gone sees Kellindo channel Hendrixian flair – dig those 7#9 chords – and teams it with a big Lenny Kravitz chorus and Black Keys-esque guitar hooks. It feels instantly classic – in a very good way. (MAB)

Mrs. Smith – Antifa Niece

Mrs. Smith – the comedienne act of guitarist extraordinaire David Hanbury – delivers a welcome, humorous commentary on today’s times, or rather, the “piles of poop we call our collective moment”.

With countless references to the memes and political happenings of 2020, there’s plenty to digest in the track’s fast-paced accompanying music video.

The guitarist also offers a fitting homage to the late, great Eddie Van Halen, with a blistering guitar solo wrought with two-handed tapping. (SR)

Amahiru – Hours

Meet Amahiru: a new guitar duo consisting of Frédéric Leclerc (Kreator, Sinsaenum, Ex-Dragonforce shredder) and SAKI of Mary’s Blood and NEMOPHILA. Blending aspects of traditional metal with traditional Japanese elements, the pair are set to release their self-titled debut album November 27.

It’s first single, Hours, demonstrates just what the band have to offer. How seamlessly the traditional instruments weave into its heavy metal arrangement is something to behold, as the track simultaneously blends delicacy with destruction. Oh, and buckle up – the guitar solo (that starts at 2:41) will surely melt your face. (SR)

Stevie Wonder – Where Is Our Love Song feat. Gary Clark Jr.

This week, the Motown icon announced his first full-length album since 2005, heralded with the arrival of two fresh tracks, one of which features a welcome guest spot from one of the most vital guitarists of the decade, Gary Clark Jr.

Rather than the fiery contemporary blues with which Clark has made his name, Where Is Our Love Song is a ballad in classic Wonder vein.

The guitarist lends his trademark touch to the electric and acoustic licks that break up the verse and chorus, and even duets with Stevie on one seriously infectious harmonica solo. Heartwarming stuff. (MAB)

Sharon Van Etten – Let Go

The star of any Sharon Van Etten track is generally her commanding voice, and her new single, Let Go, is no exception. The guitars propelling the musical backdrop of the track, however, are an interestingly eclectic bunch.

Alternately folky, shoegazey and jangly – all with an air of authoritative but unpretentious arena-rock sheen – they ably color in the lines of this fascinating tune, a contribution to the soundtrack of the documentary Feels Good Man. (JM)

Pearl Jam – Get It Back

Get It Back is presumably an outtake from the Seattle alt-rock vets’ best album in a decade, Gigaton, and comes from their most underrated songwriter, drummer (and Soundgarden lynchpin) Matt Cameron.

Previously only available on the – deep breath – Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy Pt 2 compilation, the track deploys a wealth of expansive chords and time signature shifts, before it goes up a gear with a climactic, delay-drenched solo from Mike McCready. Good to have you back, boys. (MAB)

Cloud Nothings – Am I Something

For their new album, The Shadow I Remember, Cloud Nothings have reunited with Steve Albini, the legendary punk producer who manned the boards on their phenomenal 2012 effort, Attack on Memory.

Though the famously minimalist Albini ensures that the band's muscular dual-guitar attack sounds as visceral as ever on the album's terrific first single – the guitars bite, gnash and tear their way impatiently through frontman Dylan Baldi's always-on-the-money hooks – Am I Something is actually a pretty welcoming entry point to those unfamiliar with one of the most consistently great punk bands of the past decade. (JM)