FU-Tone and Sully Guitars kick into high gear with the Conspiracy Series Elita range

FU-Tone has announced a partnership with Sully Guitars for the new Sully Conspiracy Series Elita, which the company calls “full-on shred machines that are dripping with attitude.”

The new electric guitar models come loaded with a custom FU-Tone FU2 Tremolo which includes: 42mm L brass big block, titanium saddle inserts, brass tremolo stopper, heavy duty noiseless springs and brass claw and claw screws.

There’s also a brass tremolo stopper, giving the user the option to float or stabilize the bridge.

Other features include a mahogany body (with flame maple top on SultraViolet and Sunset Fade models), three-piece maple neck and Macassar ebony fingerboard with jumbo stainless steel frets.

Pickups are a Sweet Action in the bridge and an Al Pastor at the neck.

Custom finishes include Ruby Red Slipper Sparkles, Sunset Fade Flame Top, Sultra-Violet Purple Burst Flame Top and Purple Sparkle.

The guitars are available for $1,699. For more information, head to FU-Tone.