Spencer Hazard plays through Full of Hell's brutal Reeking Tunnels – using a Fender American Professional Jazzmaster

Garden of Burning Apparitions, the fifth album from grindcore stalwarts Full of Hell, clocks in at little more than 20 minutes, but is chock full of sickeningly distorted electric guitar riffs, rapid blast beats and cacophonous arrangements.

Following 2019's Weeping Choir, the Maryland/Pennsylvania outfit's latest LP once again finds Spencer Hazard as its primary six-string architect.

Arguably, the strongest guitar work on the album – of which there is plenty – appears on one of its less heavy, more groove-oriented tracks, Reeking Tunnels. Beyond its notable lack of blast beats relative to the rest of the album, the track's more melodic feel might be down to its higher tuning.

“We typically play in C standard,” Hazard explains, “but this time around and for this song in particular we tuned up to Eb.”

Here, Hazard joins Guitar World for an exclusive playthrough of the track, demonstrating its many winding and destructive riffs with surgical precision.

And his gear setup might surprise you considering the brutality of the subject material; his axe of choice is a single coil-equipped Fender American Professional II Jazzmaster, which runs through an Orange TH100 guitar amp head and 4x12 Orange cab.

“In the back of my mind I thought a Jazzmaster couldn't be used for what we need, but once I overcame that mental hump, I realized they're great guitars for any type of music,” Hazard explains.

“Noise rock bands like Today is the Day and very early Sonic Youth have always had an influence on my playing and writing,” he continues. “Between them and J Mascis, I think that's where my affinity for the Jazzmaster has come from.”