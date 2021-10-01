Furch Guitars launches the Edition Forty Gc-LX, a super limited-edition acoustic available only to Furch owners

Furch Guitars has created a limited-edition acoustic guitar, the Edition Forty Gc-LX, available only to those who currently own a Furch model.

Celebrating the brand's 40th anniversary, as well as reaching the milestone of 100,000 guitars built, the Edition Forty Gc-LX is limited to only 39 pieces worldwide; 40 have been built but one will remain at Furch's showroom in Velke Nemcice in the Czech Republic.

Build-wise, the guitar sports an alpine Spruce top, with an ash back and sides taken from a tree that grew in the courtyard of the original Furch factory, which was recently felled during renovation of the area.

Additionally, the Edition Forty Gc-LX features Furch's Bevel Duo design – which incorporates two Indian rosewood body bevels for “maximum comfort while playing." Both bevels are adorned with a “Forty” pearl inlay and an individual limited-edition identification number.

(Image credit: Furch Guitars)

Completing its spec sheet are a Golden Sunburst high-gloss UV finish, Indian rosewood fingerboard and headstock – both with an orange cocobolo and black ebony overlay – rosette binding, linear mother-of-pearl side position markers on the fretboard, and Gotoh 510 machine heads.

“This year's limited model is truly exceptional for us,” says Furch CEO Petr Furch. “The significance of the date has also been reflected in the material from which it is made. For this reason, we will strive to get each of these 39 guitars into the hands of our true fans. We can achieve this by keeping the final decision on each sale with us.”

The Edition Forty Gc-LX is available now for $9,890 through selected dealers. For more information, head to Furch Guitars.