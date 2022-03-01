Blink and you'll miss Jason Richardson's insane sweeps and rapid alternate picking in this next-level playthrough of G2 Esports' Our Way

Pretty much everything Jason Richardson lays his shred skills on turns to gold. And in the case of his contribution to Our Way – the debut track by the music offshoot of gaming company G2 Esports – he turns it into a glistening guitar-heavy masterpiece.

The track – led by G2 Esports founder and CEO Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez – features a host of metal talent, including YouTuber and session drummer Luke Holland, Finnish singer Noora Louhimo, Taylor Davis – known for her epic violin covers – and Chinese-born American cellist Tina Guo, who worked with Hans Zimmer on the soundtrack for 2021 blockbuster, Dune.

But it's Richardson's indomitable electric guitar chops that steal the spotlight in Our Way. Taking a relative back seat with a bounty of soaring harmonized leads for the majority of the track, the All That Remains guitarist unshackles his fingers from the 1:57 mark, unleashing a barrage of dizzying alternate picking runs and ridiculously fast sweeps, illustrating exactly why he's one of the best metal guitarists in the biz right now.

And in this new playthrough, premiered exclusively at Guitar World, Richardson unsheathes his signature 7-string Ernie Ball Artist Series Cutlass to showcase the track in all its glory. And he's even included the tab, should you dare to try playing along.

“I had a lot of fun recording these guitar parts for the G2 guys!” Richardson says. “[They were] super-easy to work with and I liked the challenge of learning the crazy synth unison after the solos. This song rips!”

“Jason Richardson is a guitar demon and the solo he played on Our Way is melodically and technically brilliant,” Rodriguez adds. “Having him on our track was an honor.”

“Epic power metal is my favorite genre,” Rodriguez continues. “I don't care about its marketability. It's coming from the heart like everything else we do. 2022 is our year, This song is its anthem.

“We are the number one esports organization in the world. And now, we are setting the stage to entertain everybody beyond just competitive video games. This is the beginning of an insane, fun ride.”

