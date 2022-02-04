Jason Richardson, Tim Henson to release collaborative single, Upside Down

All That Remains electric guitar player Jason Richardson has joined forces with Polyphia guitarist Tim Henson for a new single, Upside Down.

Also set to feature Luke Holland on drums, the song will arrive on February 18, Richardson announced in a tweet. He also provided a tantalizing link to the song's video, which – until, obviously, February 18 – merely displays a shot of the two mighty guitar talents in action.

From the screenshot, it seems that Richardson wields one of his Ernie Ball Music Man signature guitars – the Jason Richardson 7 String Cutlass – on the song, while Henson is armed with an Ibanez AZ.

New song and music video 2/18/22 🥳"Upside Down (feat. Tim Henson)"Streaming Pre-save Link: https://t.co/NfDKNAkcSW YouTube Video Premier: https://t.co/KDv7N8KMQF@LukeHolland @thew6rst pic.twitter.com/DWS4MYWpXVFebruary 4, 2022

Frustratingly, there's little else to go on, aside from the reveal of the single's ultra-cool, arcade game-style artwork.

We have a hunch, though, that Upside Down might be the lead single from a potential Richardson solo album. Last week, someone with the Twitter username Young Crowley wrote that Holland was the "goat" for his work on Richardson's song, Tendinitis.

"Man that was 4 years ago," Holland responded. "Wait until you hear the new album." The tweet ends with Holland tagging Richardson.

Keep an eye on Richardson's website, in the meantime, for more info on the track, and any future activities from the guitarist.