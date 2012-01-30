Garbage Announce Release Date for First New Album in Seven Years

Garbage have announced that they will release their first new album in seven years on May 15. Not Your Kind of People will be released on the band's own label, STUNVOLUME.

Rumors of a new Garbage album first appeared in late 2010, which Butch Vig confirming the news in October of that year.

“Working with Garbage again was very instinctual,” said Duke Erikson. “Like getting on a bicycle…with three other people.” He adds “We haven’t felt this good about a Garbage record since the last one!”

The band will also be hitting the road in 2012, with select headlining dates as well as a handful of festival appearances.

“Thinking about going back on the road is both thrilling and terrifying in equal measure,” said Shirley Manson, “but we’ve always enjoyed a little pain mixed in with our pleasure.”

The band also launched a new official website, which you can check out here.

Garbage 2012 Tour Dates

MAY

9 London, England - Troxy

11 St. Petersburg, Russia - Jubilenyi Hall

12 Moscow, Russia - Crocus City Hall

16 Paris, France - Olympia

Festival Tour Dates