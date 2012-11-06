Gary Clark Jr. Premieres "Ain't Messin' Round" Music Video

Austin, Texas-based bluesman Gary Clark Jr. has just released an official music video for this song "Ain't Messin' Round." Watch the Noble Jones-directed clip below.

The cut is taken from his major-label debut full-length record, Blak and Blu, which was released last month on Warner Bros and showcases the guitarist's eclectic musical style.

“I’ve been called musically schizophrenic,” Clark told Guitar World earlier this year, “and some people think that’s a cool thing. I’d like to focus on the blues/soul/rock and roll thing for a while. My live shows have been going more in that direction. I’ll probably branch out into other things later on when there’s a time and place for them, but right now I want to stay focused.”

Blak and Blu was preceded by The Bright Lights EP in 2011.

Photo: Frank Maddocks